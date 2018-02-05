Ridgewood Elementary honored as school of character

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ridgewood Elementary School in Greenville was acknowledged Monday night as a school of character.

They received the honor from the state’s Department of Instruction at the Pitt County School Board meeting.

“I just think it is exciting,” said Olivia Salter, a school counselor at Ridgewood Elementary. “I think we have great things going on here at Ridgewood, and I am just excited that this is an opportunity to celebrate our school and all the great work we are doing here.”

Ridgewood is the first school in Pitt County to receive the award.