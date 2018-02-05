Police investigating armed robbery; two employees forced into fridge at gunpoint

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- Kinston police are investigating a Sunday night armed robbery.

Sergeant John Stroud of the Kinston Police Department tells 9 On Your Side it happened around 11:15 p.m. at the Bojangles at 3007 N. Heritage St.

Sgt. Stroud says the suspect entered the store and forced two employees into a walk-in refrigerator at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as an African American male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

No injuries are reported.

The amount of money taken is not known at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Kinston Police.