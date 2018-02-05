Pitt County Commissioner approve changes to drone ordinance and farmers market

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Drones and the county farmers market were a topic of discussion again at Monday morning’s Pitt County commissioners meeting.

This time a request to alter it in favor of farmers.

Broader regulations when it comes to the drone ordinance in Pitt County, that’s what tom best pushed for during Monday’s Pitt county commissioners meeting.

“You can’t let the drone out of your sight you always have to have visual you have to be able to see that drone at all times.”

Best said many farmers now-a-days rely on technology like drones to cover multiple acres of land.

“An Autonomous drone there isn’t anyone watching that drone at all. It has it’s own station and it is programmed to fly in a specific area,” said Best. “These drones would be going out there and they would be flying over top of the fields and they would be taking care of video.”

He asking there be a change to allow farmers to use autonomous drones without supervision in order to save time and money.

“It’d be very expensive to have a human out there operating the drone and watching the drone constantly,” explained Best.

Many commissioners like Jimmy Garris are on board with the change.

“I think that will play out very well and I think that they farmers will appreciate us being proactive on that particular issue especially those farmers of course that use drones,” explained Garris.

Those aren’t the only changes coming to Pitt County.

The board of commissioners also approved the proposed amendment to allow alcohol sales at the farmers market.

This comes after the county extension director Leigh Guth expressed local wineries want to sell their products there as well.

The request was met with some backlash, however Guth said the products come from locally grown fruits and the wineries should also be allowed to expand business.

“The vendors at the farmers market felt like these folks are farmers too they are growing things locally in our region and that their way of selling it is through wine,” Guth said.

Although they are now allowed to sell there, drinking alcohol is still prohibited. This includes taste testing.