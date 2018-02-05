Lashonda Monk earns AAC Freshman of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU guard Lashonda Monk has been named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week, according to an announcement by the league office Monday afternoon.

The Greensboro, N.C. native averaged 19.5 points, 7.0 steals, 6.5 assists and shot 55 percent (15-of-27) from the field in ECU’s two victories. Monk scored a career-high 19 points in the Pirate’s comeback win against Wichita State on Jan. 30, before eclipsing that mark four days later, by scoring 20 points in ECU’s win over SMU on Feb. 3.

Along with being the team’s leading scorer in the past two contests, Monk recorded 10 steals in ECU’s victory over the Mustangs, which is second most all-time in single-game program history.

Monk is the second Pirate women’s basketball player to earn the AAC freshman weekly honor. Following Ariyana Williams’s selection earlier this season on Dec. 26.

Junior point guard Alex Frazier was named to the weekly Honor Roll after averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals in ECU’s two wins. The junior converted on 66 percent (12-of-18) of her field goal attempts.

Coach Heather Macy’s squad has won three consecutive games and four of its last five contests in league play. ECU returns to action Wednesday, Feb. 7, when the Pirates travel to No. 23 USF (18-5, 8-2). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from the Sun Dome in Tampa, Fla.