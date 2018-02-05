Jacksonville man arrested with hundreds of grams of cocaine, heroin

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said was a major source of heroin and cocaine in the Jacksonville, Richlands and Nine Mile areas was arrested Friday.

Austin Lee, 27, was arrested on multiple drug distribution charges.

Detectives executed search warrants at Lee’s home on Ridge View Drive, where they found 171 grams of heroin, 364 grams of powder cocaine, 135 grams of marijuana and three handguns.

Deputies also seized $210,767 of cash, a 2016 Mercedes Benz and a Lexus LS430.

Lee was on probation for a drug conviction in New York, and deputies said he has a criminal history dating back to 2008.

Lee is being held in the Onslow County Jail lieu of $3,007,000 bail.

His first court date is Monday.

North Carolina Adult Probation and the Jacksonville Police Department assisted in the investigation.

“As we continue our efforts to stop the flow of illegal drugs into communities, I want to thank the citizens of our county for the support and information they provided. Working together we are making a difference,” said Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.