Greenville city council approves 1.5 million for GPD vehicles, equipment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville City Council met on Monday for the first time this month where they approved a combined 1.5 million dollars for GPD replacement vehicles.

Two items involving the police department stood out on the agenda.

The city’s public works department was seeking the approval for funds to go toward 32 replacement vehicles.

Kevin Mulligan is the public works director.

Mulligan said, “Across the country, you’ll see patrol cars that are used 24 hours a day. They may not last five years; they may have a lifespan of 3 years. Our detective vehicles are replaced every eight to ten years and patrol cars are replaced every five.”

He said the requested 1.2 million dollars for the replacement vehicles is a necessity.

The new vehicle costs range from 29,000 to 36,000 dollars apiece.

These vehicles will replace certain vehicles that are between seven and eighteen years old.

That request was approved unanimously.

It was the second request that drew debate for the council.

Of the replacement vehicles, 16 of them will be patrol cars. Those cars will require new equipment.

The proposed cost for this equipment and installation was more than 317,000 dollars.

Several council members expressed concern over the amount of money for the equipment.

Council member Will Litchfield asked for a more open process that allowed for the possibility of bidding.

Litchfield said, “I’m suggesting that we have some other options available.”

Rick Smiley of district four countered Litchfield’s argument by siding with the public works department.

Smiley said, “I think they are telling you there are two options, a company in Texas and one in Massachusetts that are specialists this.”

All but one member of the council expressed concern that the current bid to install this equipment was too high.

Previously, city employees have installed the new parts. That could take up to eight months.

This time, a company that specializes in outfitting police vehicles was sought out with the hopes of rolling out the completed vehicles in 30 days.

Council ultimately voted to approve both requests for the 35 replacement vehicles and the new equipment for them.

In all, the replacement vehicles and equipment were approved at a combined cost of 1,556,831.53 dollars.