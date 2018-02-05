First Alert Forecast: Sunny, cool and breezy start to the work week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  Sunshine returns today with cool temperatures. A chance for rain mid-week but the temperature roller coaster continues for the next 7 days.

THIS MORNING: Variably cloudy skies early this morning, maybe some areas of patchy fog. Damp roadways with some standing water in some areas are with us this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast. Winds are light, out of the northwest.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cooler air will filter in behind a cold front. High pressure will be in control. Lots of sunshine for the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be breezy with winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, chilly and breezy tonight with temperatures on either side of 30. Winds are out of the north at 5 to 15 mph, a little breezier along the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: Skies stay sunny for Tuesday with highs a little warmer. A low pressure system/cold front will move through the area for Wednesday and Wednesday evening.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
38° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
33° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
32° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
31° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
31° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
31° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
30° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
30° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
30° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
33° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
41° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
45° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
44° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
43° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
43° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
42° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
42° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
42° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.