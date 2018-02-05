First Alert Forecast: Sunny, cool and breezy start to the work week

SUMMARY: Sunshine returns today with cool temperatures. A chance for rain mid-week but the temperature roller coaster continues for the next 7 days.

THIS MORNING: Variably cloudy skies early this morning, maybe some areas of patchy fog. Damp roadways with some standing water in some areas are with us this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast. Winds are light, out of the northwest.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cooler air will filter in behind a cold front. High pressure will be in control. Lots of sunshine for the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will be breezy with winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, chilly and breezy tonight with temperatures on either side of 30. Winds are out of the north at 5 to 15 mph, a little breezier along the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: Skies stay sunny for Tuesday with highs a little warmer. A low pressure system/cold front will move through the area for Wednesday and Wednesday evening.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 39 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 10% 32 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% 30 ° F precip: 10% 30 ° F precip: 10% 30 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast