ECU Baseball hosts “Media Day” before start of 2018 season

The ECU baseball team hosted it’s annual “Media Day” on Monday afternoon to preview the start of the 2018 season. The Pirates, who are set to open their 83rd season of intercollegiate baseball on Feb. 16 at home against Western Carolina, won the 1961 NAIA National Championship, have claimed 24 conference titles (13 regular season/11 tournament), made 28 NCAA Regionals and advanced to four Super Regionals (2001, 2004, 2009 and 2016).

The Pirates return 20 letterwinners, including 2016 Freshman All-American Williams-Sutton, 2017 Freshman All-American Spencer Brickhouse, 2017 AAC All-Tournament Team selection Agnos, weekend starters Benton and Chris Holba, as well is shortstop Turner Brown.

Also stepping onto the diamond are 15 newcomers, which features eight position players, seven pitchers and one two-way player. The 2017-18 recruiting class, which received a pair of Top 20 national rankings (No. 19/Baseball America, No. 20/D1Baseball) consists of two infielders (Litton and Collin Watt), three outfielders (Chandler Jenkins, Josh Netterville and Jeremy Whitehead), one catcher (Seth Caddell), one utility player (Worrell), one two-way player (Burleson), and seven pitchers (Zach Barnes, Cole Beavin, Austin Covers, Noah Jones, Jake Kuchmaner, Willy Strong and Williams).

Season tickets are officially on sale with packages starting as low as $120. Pirate fans have seven different options to choose from and can purchase their 2018 tickets by utilizing ECU’s Online Ticket Center (http://bit.ly/2gJlK0Y) or by contacting the ECU Athletic Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500.

Ticket Options

Chair Back – $200

Chair Back Upgrade – $400

Regular Reserved Bench – $200

Faculty/Staff Reserved Bench – $160

Senior Citizen Reserved Bench – $160

Young Grad Reserved Bench – $120

Economy Plan (Section 201/202 & Jungle) – $120