Deputies: Man arrested after trying to cash in stolen lottery tickets

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jones County man was arrested last week after the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said he broke into the Hobucken Marina and stole cigarettes, lottery tickets and beer.

Michael Scott Winbourne, 26, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and obtaining property by false pretense.

Winbourne became a suspect after deputies said he tried to cash in the stolen lottery tickets, which are tracked by the North Carolina Lottery Commission.

Deputies with the Pamlico County and Jones County sheriff’s offices found Winbourne at his Maysville home, where he was arrested.

Winbourne was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Facility on a $15,000 secured bond.