Bulldogs come from behind to win seventh straight

By Published:

Winterville, NC (WNCT) – Ben Cox scored a game-high 24 points as Pitt Community College men’s basketball erased a 17 point first half deficit to defeat Bryant & Stratton (VA), 84-80 Sunday afternoon.

The Bobcats opened the game on a 9-0 run before the Bulldogs began the comeback. Pitt trailed 38-37 at the half but out scored the Bobcats in the second half 47-42 en route to the victory.

Pitt had four players score in double figures and as a team the Bulldogs shot 43.1% from the field. Pitt will shoot for it’s eighth straight win on Thursday when they visit Vance-Granville Community College at 7 p.m.

 

