Behind The Story; After Matthew, Still Waiting For Help

By Published:

Hurricane Matthew hit the East in October of 2016 so it might surprise you to learn that some people are still waiting for help to get their lives back on track.

WNCT 9 On Your Side’s Josh Birch, dug deeper into this issue that’s affecting many in eastern North Carolina and what’s being done to get help for those in need.

Josh talk with Anchor Ken Watling in this special Behind The Story; After Matthew, Still Waiting For Help discussion about what you can expect from this story when it airs Tuesday on WNCT 9 On Your Side News at 11 right after NCIS: New Orleans.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s