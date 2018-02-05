2 killed in fight over loud music in at North Carolina

SHANNON, N.C. (AP) — Two men have been killed in a shooting that followed a fight over loud music at a mobile home park in North Carolina.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office told local media that 47-year-old Scott Chavis of Shannon and 18-year-old Dakota Hunt of Red Springs were killed early Sunday.

Deputies said Hunt’s brother, 21-year-old Jody Lee Hunt, was shot and wounded. He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton and was listed in serious condition Monday.

Deputies said the two men had apparently argued over loud music and shot each other. Jody Hunt heard the gunfire and ran to the scene where he fired a gun and was also shot.

Chavis died at the scene. Dakota Hunt was taken to the hospital where he died.