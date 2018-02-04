Two arrested in connection to Farmville robbery

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Farmville Police Department arrested two people in connection to a robbery that happened on January 29 on Marlboro Rd.

Jason Tyler Strader and Shirley Virginia Kaminski were arrested on Sunday on outstanding warrants in the case. Both were taken into custody around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

On January 29th, a victim notified police that unknown persons had assaulted them. On January 30th, suspects were identified in the case. During the investigation, police determined at least one of the suspects was known by the victim.

Strader and Kaminski were booked at the Pitt County Detention Center and placed under a $1.5 million bond. Both are charged with first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, first degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy.

Farmville Police say additional arrests are expected in the case.

