Super Bowl sales keeps grocery stores busy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many across the East spent their weekend stocking up on food for Sunday night’s big game.

Piggly Wiggly in Greenville says there has been a steady flow of customers coming in since Friday afternoon.

People are buying all sorts of snacks, drinks and dips to take home.

Cashier Timothy Womble says hosting your own watch party is less expensive.

“Mostly for the Super Bowl, people have been buying barbecue sauce, a lot of macaroni, wings, chips and a lot of vegetables,” Womble says. “A bunch of the older people have been buying collard greens, a lot of collard greens.”

Womble says almost every customer on Sunday bought something for the game.

He says the busiest time was around 1:30 p.m., right after church let out.

