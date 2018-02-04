Local sports bars prepare for Super Bowl crowds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local businesses spent the day prepping for those who would rather watch the Super Bowl at a sports bar than at home.

Tie Breakers is putting their projectors and TVs to good use for the game.

They are having several food and drink specials just for tonight.

They are also calling in extra staff to handle the crowds.

Server Cody Taylor says they spend several weeks prepping for the big game.

“A lot busier, a lot busier,” Taylor says. “A typical Sunday is pretty steady, but we are hoping for the big stuff.”

Taylor says they were slammed for last year’s game, and expects the same for tonight.

They will be open until 2 a.m.