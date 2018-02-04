Local sports bars prepare for Super Bowl crowds

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local businesses spent the day prepping for those who would rather watch the Super Bowl at a sports bar than at home.

Tie Breakers is putting their projectors and TVs to good use for the game.

They are having several food and drink specials just for tonight.

They are also calling in extra staff to handle the crowds.

Server Cody Taylor says they spend several weeks prepping for the big game.

“A lot busier, a lot busier,” Taylor says. “A typical Sunday is pretty steady, but we are hoping for the big stuff.”

Taylor says they were slammed for last year’s game, and expects the same for tonight.

They will be open until 2 a.m.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s