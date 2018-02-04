First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain at times for the first half of the evening

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  Rain continues tonight but cooler, drier air moves in for Monday.

TONIGHT: Rain showers will continue for the first half of the evening. A few showers could bring heavy rain. Winds will pick up behind the cold front overnight. Lows will fall into the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY: Cooler air will filter in behind a cold front. High pressure will be in control. Lots of sunshine for the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Skies stay sunny for Tuesday with highs a little warmer. A low pressure system/cold front will move through the area for Wednesday and Wednesday evening.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
80%
7pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
80%
8pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
70%
9pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
45° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
42° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
41° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
40° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
39° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
38° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
37° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
36° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
37° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
45° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
37° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
36° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
34° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
32° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
32° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
31° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
31° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
31° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
31° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
30° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
30° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
30° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
33° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
40° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.