First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain at times for the first half of the evening

SUMMARY: Rain continues tonight but cooler, drier air moves in for Monday.

TONIGHT: Rain showers will continue for the first half of the evening. A few showers could bring heavy rain. Winds will pick up behind the cold front overnight. Lows will fall into the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY: Cooler air will filter in behind a cold front. High pressure will be in control. Lots of sunshine for the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Skies stay sunny for Tuesday with highs a little warmer. A low pressure system/cold front will move through the area for Wednesday and Wednesday evening.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 55 ° F precip: 80% 54 ° F precip: 80% 53 ° F precip: 70% 51 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% 31 ° F precip: 10% 30 ° F precip: 10% 30 ° F precip: 10% 30 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast