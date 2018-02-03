Tryon Palace hosts annual “free day”, appreciation for community

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern’s Tryon Palace was a packed house today for their annual “free day”.

It is typically held in February and draws in thousands of people.

Today was no different. There were demonstrations and reenactments, plus tours of the palace, the governor’s home, and the historic homes.

They encourage anyone to come out to Tryon Palace to learn more about the history of the building and North Carolina itself.

“Free Day is a really good way for us to show our appreciation to the local community,” said Chelsea Payne, marketing specialist for Tryon Palace. “You know, we really want them to see and know the palace, get to know the grounds, see what we do here because they are our biggest supporters and we love being in a community that is so supportive.”

The” free day” is made possible by the Harold H. Bate Foundation, a foundation that the palace works closely with.