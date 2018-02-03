Pirates make easy work of Mustangs in AAC clash

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU women’s basketball (13-10, 5-5) recorded the program’s second-largest American Athletic Conference win on Saturday night with a 76-47 victory over SMU (8-15, 2-8). The 29 point final margin is second, only to the Pirates 87-46 win on the road at Houston on Jan. 10, 2015.

The Pirates defense recorded a season-high 22 steals and forced SMU into 34 turnovers. ECU would convert the Mustang’s turnovers into 32 points. For the second time, this season ECU’s offense would produce 20 plus points in three separate quarters.

ECU freshman Lashonda Monk recorded her first collegiate double-double with career highs in points (20) and steals (10), one steal shy of the program single-game record. The freshman has now recorded career-highs in points in three-straight contests.

Fellow freshman Necole Hope notched 13 second-half points and finished as the Pirates second-leading scorer. Junior Alex Frazier added 12 points, five assists and four rebounds. Frazier has now recorded double-figures in four-straight games for the first time in her career.

The Mustangs got off to a quick start, shooting 57.1 percent from the field. For ECU, Monk scored seven points in the opening quarter that included 10 lead changes between the two teams. SMU closed the first quarter by scoring six-straight points to close the quarter with a five-point lead.

ECU answered back in the second quarter with a 12-2 scoring run of their own and held SMU without a field goal for over three minutes of the quarter. ECU would end the first half with a seven-point lead.

The Pirates locked down on defense in the third quarter, recording nine steals and forcing SMU into 10 turnovers. The purple and gold held SMU without a made field goal for over seven minutes of the third quarter. ECU’s offense would add 21 points in the frame and lead by twenty-points at the end of the third quarter.

The Pirates would extend the lead in the fourth quarter, adding 20 points on 44.4 percent shooting from the field.

SMU was led by their 6-foot-6 center, Klara Bradshaw, who didn’t miss a shot from the field and finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Johnasia Cash also added 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting for the Mustangs.

Post-game Comments

Heather Macy’s Opening Statement

“I’m just really proud of this basketball team, I think that they did a great job executing the game plan, sharing the basketball obviously, when you look at it we had had 20 assists on 31 buckets. I think it tells you a lot on the unselfishness of our basketball team.”

On Lashonda Monk

“She’s been doing amazing. I mean what a response to being changed in the middle of the year from a wing position to a point guard. She’s going to be a better point guard for it because she will understand how we want to play from a different angle.”

Lashonda Monk on her starting role

“I think starting gets me going earlier. I don’t have to sit and adjust to the game, starting just gets me going and gets me hyped. I’ve always known that I can play defense, but I’m just getting comfortable and Coach Macy is trusting me so it’s all coming together.”

Team Records

SMU (8-15, 2-8), ECU (13-10, 5-5)

Quarterly Scoring

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total SMU 18 10 8 11 47 ECU 13 22 21 20 76

News and Notes

The Pirates have won four of the last five games.

ECU’s 29 point win margin is the second-largest scoring margin in an AAC game in program history.

Lashonda Monk notched a career-high in scoring for the third consecutive contest and recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 steals.

Alex Frazier recorded 12 points. For the first time in her career, she has recorded double-digits in four-consecutive games.

ECU is now 8-2 when leading at the halftime mark.

The Pirates are now 4-0 in conference play when scoring 70 or more points.

ECU has now won three-straight AAC games for the first time since 2014-15.

The Pirates are now 10-8 all-time against SMU, while Macy is 7-5 against the Mustangs in her career. The Pirates are 5-1 when playing SMU in Minges Coliseum. Up Next

ECU will travel to Florida for the Pirates’ lone regular-season matchup with USF (18-5, 8-2) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.