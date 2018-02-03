New Bern bar and grill preps for Super Bowl, selling seats

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — As players and fans prep for tomorrow’s big game, so are local restaurants.

“Halftime Sports Bar and Grill in New Bern has been selling seats out in prep for the game.

They say they have the same crowd every year, but want to make sure everyone has a seat for the whole duration of the Super Bowl. This is why they put a $10 fee on each seat, but during halftime it pays off.

“We use the money as a giveaway during the halftime show,” said owner of Halftime Bar & Grill, Casey Alyward. “We give away Panthers tickets, TVs, Go Pro Cameras, Kindle Fires and all types of stuff.”

Besides getting the prizes ready, today they were stocking up on beer and chicken wings ready to host their 10 year annual Super Bowl party.

