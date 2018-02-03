Gym holds meditation class to benefit Wounded Warriors Project

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Meditation with a purpose – today people came out to Sound Fitness in New Bern for a meditation course, with all proceeds going to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Meditation works on finding calm within each individual’s busy lives with instruction and practice.

The idea spun in part from Sound Fitness’ involvement in the Veteran’s Yoga Project in November, which brings awareness to the benefits of yoga for troops.

Meditation similarly calming, the Wounded Warrior Project helps veterans as well.

“It connects them with likeminded people for mentoring, for support and for support for caregivers,” said Brooke White, owner of Sound Fitness. “And [it] provides so many free services that we’re not even aware of because they don’t talk about it much and they need to talk about it more.”

Sound Fitness is a full service gym in New Bern with group fitness classes, yoga classes, and martial arts training. They will hold another meditation course on the 17th of February.