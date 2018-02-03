Friends of the Sheppard Memorial Library holds annual book sale

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Books filled the Greenville Convention Center for the Friends of the Sheppard Memorial Library annual book sale.

This tradition has been going on since 1991.

The sale began on Friday and runs until tomorrow (2/4).

Proceeds go to the Friends of the Library and shared with the library when needed.

The most recent funded project is the new Pitt County book mobile.

“This is a wonderful event because it provides funds for the library,” said co-chairman of the book sale, Dick Wolfe. “It provides an outlet for people to donate things to the library. It provides the general public with a wonderful opportunity to buy great books at greatly reduced prices.”

Any kind of books are being sold. 90 percent of the books were donated and sell for prices such as one, two, or three dollars. Sunday will conclude the sale, with a full bag of books going for five dollars.