First Alert Forecast: Dry on Saturday, wet on Sunday

SUMMARY:  Weekend storm system will bring a chance of rain by Sunday. Click on the video for a more complete forecast.

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear skies with frigid temperatures near 20 inland and middle 20s near the coast.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: In spite of plenty of sunshine, it will remain cold with afternoon highs only in the lower to middle 40s.  Winds will be light, however.  So, we won’t have to deal with a wind chill factor.

SUNDAY: Rain will develop with highs near 60.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
24° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
28° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
34° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
31° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
31° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
31° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
32° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
32° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
33° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
33° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
35° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
36° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
39° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
50° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sun
56° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Sun
59° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Sun
60° F
precip:
80%
2pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
90%
3pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
100%
4pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
100%
5pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
90%
6pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
100%
7pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
70%
9pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Sun
52° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
49° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
47° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
46° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
44° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
43° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
41° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
39° F
precip:
10%
