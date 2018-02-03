First Alert Forecast: Dry on Saturday, wet on Sunday

SUMMARY: Weekend storm system will bring a chance of rain by Sunday. Click on the video for a more complete forecast.

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear skies with frigid temperatures near 20 inland and middle 20s near the coast.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: In spite of plenty of sunshine, it will remain cold with afternoon highs only in the lower to middle 40s. Winds will be light, however. So, we won’t have to deal with a wind chill factor.

SUNDAY: Rain will develop with highs near 60.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 24 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 10% 32 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 33 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 40% 59 ° F precip: 50% 60 ° F precip: 80% 58 ° F precip: 90% 57 ° F precip: 100% 56 ° F precip: 100% 56 ° F precip: 90% 55 ° F precip: 100% 54 ° F precip: 70% 54 ° F precip: 70% 53 ° F precip: 50% 52 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast