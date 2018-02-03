Fire destroys mobile home in Craven Co.

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Fire officials in Craven County believe an electrical malfunction is to blame for a Saturday evening blaze that destroyed a home.

According to Ira Whitfield with Craven County Emergency Services, crews responded to a mobile home on Dover Rd. just after 6 p.m. Saturday. Whitfield said they believe the home is a total loss.

Multiple crews responded, including No. 9 Township Fire and Rescue, Fort Barnwell Fire Dept. and New Bern-Craven Rescue.

Whitfield said eight people lived in the mobile home, but none were inside when the fire broke out. The Red Cross is now assisting the family.

