Falkland, N.C. (WNCT)- According to Pitt County Communications, around 5 a.m.the Falkland Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3620 West Avenue- across from the fire station.

EMS are on the scene as well.

No word yet if anyone was home during the time of the fire.

