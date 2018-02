GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- Crossfit Tier 1 in Greenville held its annual two person female only crossfit competition Saturday.

Tier 1 picks a different charity every year to benefit from the competition. This year is a charity based out of Fort Bragg, NC. The Association helps family members of the 724th special tactics squadron at Fort Bragg.

They provide scholarships, family needs and are currently working on funding a memorial for those that have been lost since 9/11.