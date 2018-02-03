1 N Carolina county has 4 times the aggressive drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State data shows one North Carolina county has issued four times as many aggressive driving tickets as any other.

Law enforcement in Mecklenburg County issued 279 citations for the serious traffic charge in 2017. The next county on the list as Wake County with 67 tickets.

The two counties are the largest in the state.

In all, The News and Observer of Raleigh reports 1,055 people were charge with aggressive driving in North Carolina in 2017.

Aggressive driving is speeding combined with two other offenses that include running a red light, running a stop sign, passing illegally, failing to yield, and following too closely.

___

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com