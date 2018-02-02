Woodies to open 2018 season with exhibition against Mount Olive

Kinston, North Carolina – The 2017 Carolina League Champions Down East Wood Ducks announced earlier today that they will open the 2018 season with an exhibition game versus the University of Mount Olive.

“We are really excited to host the University of Mount Olive to kick off the 2018 season. Last year’s exhibition game versus the Trojans was rained out so we are hoping the weather cooperates this year and fans get to enjoy some baseball. We really appreciate Coach Lancaster scheduling the game during the heart of his conference schedule”, said Wade Howell, Wood Ducks General Manager.

The exhibition game will be played on Monday, April 2nd and will start at 7pm. All tickets for the game are $5 and are available immediately online at www.wooducksbaseball.com and can be purchased in the Wood Ducks Team Offices beginning on February 15th.

“This will be a great experience for our players and fans and we look forward to the game. The trip to Kinston to play a major league affiliate has always been a highlight of our schedule. Also, having one of my former players (Wood Ducks Pitching Coach, Steve Mintz) on the Wood Ducks staff will make it even more exciting”, said University of Mount Olive Baseball Coach Carl Lancaster.

The Wood Ducks had previously announced that 2018 Season Tickets are on sale. Reserved Grandstand season tickets are available for $365 per seat and can be purchased by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at 252-686-5172. Individual game tickets are expected to go on sale Monday, March 5th.