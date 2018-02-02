Unnatural Resources Fair held at Greenville Convention Center

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 26th Annual Unnatural Resources Fair kicked off Friday with hundreds of people filling the Greenville Convention Center.

Anyone from kids in kindergarten to senior citizens could participate.

To submit an entry, each person had to present a creation that was made up of 80 percent recycled materials.

Categories included tools, toys, and miscellaneous.

“We love to see everybody’s creativity with what we are throwing away,” said Jacqueline Ponder, founder of the Natural Resource Institute. “North Carolina throws enough away to go around the world twice each year. 80 percent can be reused. So we just have to get our thinking caps on and get busy.”

The entries will be judged at 10 a.m. Saturday, and the top prizes will receive a trophy or medal.

