Onslow Co. mother faces charges in death of 4-month-old son

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A mother is facing charges in the death of her four-month-old son, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Santana Jo Mosher has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse by neglect and delinquency of a minor.

Her son, Maverick, was found dead in his crib in August 2017, the Sheriff’s Office said. The cause of Maverick’s death has been ruled uncertain.

Mosher was arrested at a bus station on Onslow Drive Thursday after returning from New York.

She is in pre-trial confinement in the Onslow County Jail under a $3,500 bond.

Maverick’s father, Tyler Lassard, is also in pre-trial confinement on charges connected to his son’s death.

He is being charge with with misdemeanor assault on a child under 12, misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and misdemeanor child abuse.

 

 

