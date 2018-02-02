New tech monitors audience interaction for Big Game ads

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Companies will drop about $5 million for 30 seconds of ad time during the Big Game this year.

The company Dialsmith has developed technology that lets companies pinpoint what people are and are not responding to when watching ads.

Viewers can grade the ads using a slider, which can be done on a computer, phone or tablet.

Dialsmith can monitor those ratings in real time.

As each ad is released, we’ll have it ready for you on the Big Game category on our website.

You can check it out ahead of time here.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s