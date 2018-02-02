New tech monitors audience interaction for Big Game ads

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Companies will drop about $5 million for 30 seconds of ad time during the Big Game this year.

The company Dialsmith has developed technology that lets companies pinpoint what people are and are not responding to when watching ads.

Viewers can grade the ads using a slider, which can be done on a computer, phone or tablet.

Dialsmith can monitor those ratings in real time.

As each ad is released, we’ll have it ready for you on the Big Game category on our website.

You can check it out ahead of time here.