Man sentenced on gun charges after Jacksonville shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man is sentenced on gun charges after the shooting death of another man in 2015.

United States District Judge W. Earl Britt sentenced 24-year-old Delman DeWayne Dixon to 135 months of imprisonment Friday morning in federal court. Following his sentence, he will face three years of supervised release.

Dixon pled guilty in October 2017 to a three-count criminal information, charging three counts of Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Felon, each arising from a separate date.

This all comes after the shooting death of Quinn Everette in November 2015. Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting at a residence in Jacksonville. They discovered that Dixon exchanged gunfire with Everette over a disputed drug deal. Everette was killed, and Dixon received a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Law enforcement did not recover the firearm, but found Dixon in possession of ammunition.

The evidence further established in May of 2016, officers of the Jacksonville Police Department conducted a traffic stop and found Dixon in possession of a Hi-Point .40 caliber pistol. Then, in December of 2016, members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and an arrest warrant at Dixon’s Jacksonville residence. Dixon fled but was soon apprehended. Law enforcement recovered a stolen Springfield XD 9mm pistol and a Davis Industries .380 caliber pistol which Dixon directed his girlfriend to hide.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation of this case. Assistant United States Attorney Jake D. Pugh is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.