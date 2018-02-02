Jacksonville woman dies in Gum Branch Road accident

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville woman died in an accident Friday afternoon.

Troopers said 39-year-old Angela Golden was turning left out of East Coast Imports on Gum Branch Road near Northwest Bridge Road when she pulled in front of a Dodge Dakota.

Her 1996 Volvo was hit on the driver’s side, and Golden did not survive.

The driver of the Dodge, Elaine Jones, 65, of Richlands was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Troopers said neither speed nor alcohol was a factor in the crash, and said Golden likely just didn’t see the truck coming.

Troopers were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m., and the road was closed for several hours.

