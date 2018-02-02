Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services debuts new truck

Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services has a new truck out on the roads to help keep the community safe.

The truck cost more than $500,000, and the equipment for it cost more than a $100,000.

It includes many features that the old 1994 model truck did not, including thermal imaging cameras and a 500-gallon water pump.

Fire Chief Jerry Hardison said the most important new addition is an on-board foam system to help put out fires more efficiently.

“We have it on all of our other trucks,” said Chief Hardison. “This is the last one that’s getting an on board foam system. It helps you mitigate a fire a whole lot quicker and reassure you from rekindling.”

Chief Hardison said he’s grateful to the city for their support in getting the department new equipment to help keep his men safe.

