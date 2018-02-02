Greenville businesses preparing for Super Bowl Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The big game this Sunday is calling for some big preparations.

The Super Bowl is celebrated as a national holiday when it comes to gathering or parties.

Going out to your favorite bar or restaurant is a must do on some people’s lists too.

Business owners all over Greenville are making sure they are ready for the big waves of people come Sunday.

Some things a lot of the businesses are doing are making sure they’re prepped and ready to feed everyone come Sunday.

Businesses have received shipments of food and drinks all week.

To ensure this is done extra staffing is on hand.

“On top of just normal staffing increase, we got guys here all week just prepping chicken we’re going to be running around with a shipment for a couple of hours today,” said Bryan Lally, General Manager at Wings Over Greenville.

Good tips to keep in mind are things like making reservations and planning ahead for yourself.

Wings Over Greenville expects to serve over 2,400 pounds of chicken wings this Sunday.

