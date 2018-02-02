First Alert Forecast: Rain this morning gives way to sunshine this afternoon

Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  Cold front sweeps across the area early today, providing us with morning showers, followed by a high pressure system, which gives us afternoon sunshine. Click on the video for a more complete forecast.

THIS MORNING: Cloudy with showers this morning. Temperatures are cooling behind the front, in the mid 40s inland, 50s & 60s along the coast early this morning.It is breezy, winds are out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with higher gusts, especially coastal. Sunshine filters in from west to east later this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon, chilly and breezy.

TONIGHT: Tonight, chilly, breezy and clear. Wind chills will feel like the teens first thing Saturday morning.

THIS WEEKEND: Sunshine is expected Saturday with highs in the 40’s but warmer temps and rain for your Sunday.

 

