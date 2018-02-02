First Alert Forecast: Rain this morning gives way to sunshine this afternoon

SUMMARY: Cold front sweeps across the area early today, providing us with morning showers, followed by a high pressure system, which gives us afternoon sunshine. Click on the video for a more complete forecast.

THIS MORNING: Cloudy with showers this morning. Temperatures are cooling behind the front, in the mid 40s inland, 50s & 60s along the coast early this morning.It is breezy, winds are out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with higher gusts, especially coastal. Sunshine filters in from west to east later this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon, chilly and breezy.

TONIGHT: Tonight, chilly, breezy and clear. Wind chills will feel like the teens first thing Saturday morning.

THIS WEEKEND: Sunshine is expected Saturday with highs in the 40’s but warmer temps and rain for your Sunday.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 41 ° F precip: 60% 42 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 25 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast