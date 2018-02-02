Down Eats: Basil’s in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for time tested killer pizza, pasta and burgers, you may want to head over to Basil’s in Greenville.

Open for nearly two decades, Basil’s offers customers a bit of everything — from sizzling hot dips for appetizers, to cheese and bacon stuffed burgers, to the real deal, and scratch made, pizzas.

One of the most popular items on the menu is the Sum 11 burger. It features an 8 ounce burger stuffed with mozzarella and bacon, and topped with a fried green tomato and balsamic glaze.

“Mozzarella gives it creaminess, the bacon is salty, the balsamic glaze is delicious on the top there,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

Another big hit is the bow tie pasta, featuring pasta tossed in a Alfredo sauce with onion, garlic, chicken and Italian sausage mixed in.

But it’s the pizza that has attracted a lot of attention at Basil’s. One of the best sellers has been a staple for years — the Founder’s Pie.

“I get a Founders Pie every time I come here,” said Chris Moody, a regular at Basil’s. “I’d put it over 100 times.”

The Founder’s Pie starts with the scratch made pizza dough and then is topped with marinara sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and finished with some ricotta cheese.

“The flavor is a nice blend of acidic tomato sauce with a little bit of a spicy sausage and then nice ricotta to cool it all down,” Moody said.

And if you’re one of those people who likes variety, Basil’s is pumping out new menu items that they feature on a monthly basis.

“These guys are able to exercise some creative thought and come up with stuff. They’ll make something and bring it to me and say let’s try this,” said owner Jeremy Spengeman.

For more information on Basil’s, click here.