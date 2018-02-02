Deputies: Morehead City man arrested after truck stuck at crime scene

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Morehead City man was arrested Friday after his truck got stuck at the crime scene, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor Valentine, 27, was charged with stealing numerous items from several businesses on Riggs Road in Morehead City.

Deputies were called out at 7 a.m. when employees at Interstate Battery tried to help Valentine get his truck out of a nearby ditch.

While helping him, employees recognized several items stolen from their business and called the police.

Carteret County deputies and Morehead City police officers found additional items stolen from Slater Auto.

Deputy Alan Buck said the stolen items included metal thieves typically steal to sell later as scrap metal.

Deputies also learned the freighliner truck hooked up to Valentine’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Atlantic Glass & Mirror.

Deputies said Valentine has tried to steal another vehicle from Wayne’s Auto but was unable to get it out of the fenced-in lot.

Valentine was placed in the Carteret County jail under a $20,000 bond and his next court appearance is scheduled for February 22.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s