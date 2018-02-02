Deputies: Morehead City man arrested after truck stuck at crime scene

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Morehead City man was arrested Friday after his truck got stuck at the crime scene, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor Valentine, 27, was charged with stealing numerous items from several businesses on Riggs Road in Morehead City.

Deputies were called out at 7 a.m. when employees at Interstate Battery tried to help Valentine get his truck out of a nearby ditch.

While helping him, employees recognized several items stolen from their business and called the police.

Carteret County deputies and Morehead City police officers found additional items stolen from Slater Auto.

Deputy Alan Buck said the stolen items included metal thieves typically steal to sell later as scrap metal.

Deputies also learned the freighliner truck hooked up to Valentine’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Atlantic Glass & Mirror.

Deputies said Valentine has tried to steal another vehicle from Wayne’s Auto but was unable to get it out of the fenced-in lot.

Valentine was placed in the Carteret County jail under a $20,000 bond and his next court appearance is scheduled for February 22.