Ayden-Grifton names basketball court in honor of Coach Johnny Davis

AYDEN-GRIFTON- Ayden-Grifton held a special presentation Friday night to name the school’s basketball court in honor of long-time coach Johnny Davis.

The Chargers had previously named its gym after former coach Bob Murphrey. Coach Murphrey was among the dignitaries present to honor Davis.

“I told somebody that, what it meant was that if these guys didn’t play well tonight I was going to tell them to get off my court.,” Davis joked.

Davis thanked the crowd and told them what an honor it was to be a part of such a great community.

