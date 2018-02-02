Authorities search for missing Edgecombe Co. woman

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Sheriff Cleveland “Clee” Atkinson Jr. is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Katherine Pierce. She also goes by Katherine Shrock.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

She was last seen operating her 2014 Nissan Sentra on January 22nd in Rocky Mount, NC.

If anyone has seen Ms. Pierce or knows her whereabouts, please call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.