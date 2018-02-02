Authorities search for missing Edgecombe Co. woman

By Published:

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Sheriff Cleveland “Clee” Atkinson Jr. is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Katherine Pierce. She also goes by Katherine Shrock.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

She was last seen operating her 2014 Nissan Sentra on January 22nd in Rocky Mount, NC.

If anyone has seen Ms. Pierce or knows her whereabouts, please call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s