Annual Mills Health Symposium addresses diabetes, obesity in minority communities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Health leaders in the East gathered Friday to find ways to combat diabetes and obesity in minority communities.

The 14th annual Mills Health Symposium honors ECU alumna Jean Mills, who wanted to make a difference in the lives of African Americans.

Dozens of organizations gathered to show the strides they are making that impact people in those communities.

ECU student Aleah Johnson is just one of thousands in the East impacted by the effects of diabetes and obesity.

“My whole family; we’ve had four deaths due to complications from diabetes and my father also suffers from diabetes,” said Johnson.

Her purpose at the symposium is to learn.

“There are a lot of African Americans that are facing disparities that they do not realize, and I like to encourage people to educate themselves to what’s going on around them,” Johnson added.

ECU Dean of Allied Health Sciences Robert Orlikoff said Friday’s presentation has everything Johnson hopes learn and more.

“This year’s topic is a prime example,” said Orlikoff. :We are looking at social determinants or social behaviors and social factors that have contributed to obesity and diabetes epidemic.”

In addition to free blood sugar tests, each organization presented ways they combat the issue.

“It’s really a unique opportunity cause it’s not a town meeting and is not an academic seminar but really a chance for all of to get together and say here’s the problem here is what’s contributing to it what can we do to make a difference,” said Orlikoff

The keynote speaker for Friday’s event was Dr. Leandris Libird from the CDC.

She talked today about identifying strategies to reduce racial and ethnic disparities in Greenville.