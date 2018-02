BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — U.S. 64 Alternate East near Bethel was shutdown Thursday morning due to a wreck.

Troopers were called to the scene, which was just past the intersection of U.S. 64 Alt with N.C. 11/U.S. 13, at 5:47 a.m.

The Highway Patrol said the road is now clear.

This story will be updated as more information is available.