“The Dream Factory” hosting fundraiser Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Non-profit, “The Dream Factory” is gearing up for their annual fundraiser Saturday.

There they hope to raise enough money to fund dreams for the whole year.

If you remember a while back our Connor Kick ran a story about a teen cancer survivor in Pitt county who had his dream granted.

This was all possible through “The Dream Factory.”

“The Dream Factory” serves over 30 counties in Eastern North Carolina.

They are the second largest dream granting organization in the county.

One thing that sets them apart is they help all sick children.

“You know when you meet these kids I think people need to understand we are blessed and we need to understand and we need to do things for other people,” said Jerry Fisher, Vice President of the Eastern North Carolina Chapter of “The Dream Factory.”

“I tell my kids all the time at the end of the day what can you say you did to make the world a better place that it was when you got here.”

“The Dream Factory” is also pairing up with Pinetops hot spot, “It’s A Zoo Life”.

Bobbie Jo Abrams, owner of “It’s a Zoo Life” said, “”If we pull together, it’s the least we can do when we have the resources to provide an actual dream for these children.”

The auction and silent auction will feature a full day paid and catered at “It’s a Zoo Life” as a grand prize.

Other prizes range from gift baskets and other big items.

Over 70 percent of all funds raised goes to helping fund the dreams.

It all kicks off this Saturday at the Hilton in Greenville.

If you’re interested in attending you can find more information here.

