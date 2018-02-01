Super Bowl fans brave the Bold North Zip Line

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Nexstar) – The Bold North Zip Line is the place to be this week, ahead of Super Bowl 52.

“How often do you get to enjoy doing something like this in downtown Minneapolis?” asked one rider.

10,00 tickets were sold for the ride, and they sold out quickly. 4,000 were pre-sold in December, selling out in 36 hours. Then on January 10, the remaining 6,000 went on sale and were gone in six minutes!

The Zip Line is put on by XOOX, a lifestyle backpack brand created by former Viking Robert Griffith, and Treasure Island.

“The Super Bowl called us up and said ‘hey I know you did one six years ago. Would love to have you guys come back and we’re going to zip over the Mississippi,'” said organizers.

Those lucky enough to get a ticket are enjoying the nearly 800 feet over the Mississippi River from Nicollet Island to the West River Parkway in downtown Minneapolis.

“Oh my gosh. First time doing it and that’s insane. It was a little nerve-wracking when you’re stepping off those steps, but amazing experience. The cold really added something to it,” said Meranda Zinda.

The Zip Line runs for 10 days, concluding on Super Bowl Sunday.