Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K-9 laid to rest

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K-9 has been laid to rest after battling a degenerative nerve condition.

Chico was a Czech Imported German Shepard who began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in April of 2011 and retired in 2017 after six years of service with the department.

He was partnered with Deputy Jason Dear, and the Sheriff’s Office said Chico contributed much to the success of the program.

Chico conducted many K-9 demonstrations, located illegal narcotics, and assisted in the arrest and apprehension of dozens of criminals during his career, the Sheriff’s Office said.

One moment that stood out was when Chico helped successfully track and apprehend suspects who ran from a home invasion off of County Home Road.

The Sheriff’s Office described Chico as an invaluable asset both to the Sheriff’s Office and to Pitt County.

He will be missed, the Sheriff’s Office said.

