Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, NCIS incinerate seized drugs

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the NCIS destroyed some drugs seized during criminal investigations that were no longer needed as evidence Wednesday.

Between the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the NCIS, marijuana, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, spice, bath salts and drug paraphernalia were disposed by using the OCSO Little Vulcan incinerator.

This incinerator was donated to the Sheriff’s Office by the Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention and is used to destroy drugs that are no longer needed by the court for criminal prosecution of drug offenders.

Onslow County drug incineration

