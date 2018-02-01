Onslow Co. middle schoolers compete in Math Counts competition

By Published:

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Onslow County middle schoolers put their brains to the test Thursday at the district’s Math Counts competition.

The event featured four students from every middle school in Onslow County, plus students from the local Catholic school, Infant of Prague.

The nine schools competed to see which team is the best by answering numerous problem-solving questions.

Students went through four rounds of problems. The first two were individual rounds, and the clock was ticking. Students only had 35-40 minutes to solve problems in algebra and geometry.

Students like Kaitlyn Dunn proved a love of math isn’t just for boys.

“Girls like math too just as much as boys,” she said. “I really like competing. I’m a very competitive person and to compete with math is what I like.”

The final round was completed in teams. Students had to answer math problems in 60 seconds or less.

Each of Thursday’s teams will advance to the regional competition at Cape Fear Community College.

