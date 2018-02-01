North Carolina patrol head says he didn’t shove reporter

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is disputing a report that its commander shoved a television news reporter questioning him about a state audit focusing on waste in the agency.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports video shows reporter Nick Ochsner of WBTV in Charlotte questioning Cmdr. Glenn McNeill about the audit as he heads to a meeting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

As McNeill prepared to board an elevator, Ochsner tried to follow him. The video shows McNeill putting his hand on the reporter’s chest and telling him to stay back. Ochsner asks McNeill to remove his hand. Eventually, they got into the elevator and Ochsner continued his questioning.

A patrol statement says the station characterized the incident as a shove, while the patrol said the video shows McNeill didn’t shove Ochsner.