Lenoir Co. organizers work to determine number of homeless

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — In Lenoir County, organizers worked overnight Wednesday to determine how many homeless people are in their community for the “Point in Time” initiative.

Sue Proctor with Point in Time said people must volunteer their information to be included in the count.

“The count is important because it determines roughly what the needs are in each community,” Proctor said. “Our county is part of a six-county area called the Neuse Region.”

Proctor said the numbers will be accumulated together for the region and turned in.

She expects this year’s count to be similar to last year’s, but she did not have information on how those numbers stack up to the national average.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s