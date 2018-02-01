Lenoir Co. organizers work to determine number of homeless

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — In Lenoir County, organizers worked overnight Wednesday to determine how many homeless people are in their community for the “Point in Time” initiative.

Sue Proctor with Point in Time said people must volunteer their information to be included in the count.

“The count is important because it determines roughly what the needs are in each community,” Proctor said. “Our county is part of a six-county area called the Neuse Region.”

Proctor said the numbers will be accumulated together for the region and turned in.

She expects this year’s count to be similar to last year’s, but she did not have information on how those numbers stack up to the national average.