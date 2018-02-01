First Alert Forecast: A taste of spring today

SUMMARY: Quiet and pleasant weather continues for now, but an approaching cold front brings rain for Friday morning. Click on the video for a more complete forecast.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temperatures in the lower to mid 30s inland and mid 40s along the coast. There may be some frost on the windshield. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 60s inland and upper 50s along the coast. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Not as chilly tonight, lower to mid 40s with clouds and a few passing showers. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning showers. Highs in the 40’s.

