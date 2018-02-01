Carteret County sends first athlete to Special Olympics

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County is sending it’s first ever athlete to the Special Olympics this Summer.

This summer, Rachel Murrell will be the first athlete from Carteret County to compete at the Special Olympics in Seattle.

Murrell said she’s looking forward to the opportunity.

“I’m very excited, hype, and ready to go,” Murrell said.

Her coach, Darlene Austin, said Murrell’s worked hard to get to this point.

“She works very hard. Rachel’s pivotal and always there when we need her,” said Austin. “She’s a good help to others, so she’s done a really good job being part of this team.”

Rachel has been practicing at Mac Daddy’s bowling alley in Cape Carteret every week, and has been bowling since she and her coach can remember.

However, one final hurdle stands in their way.

Their tickets to Seattle are just over $2,000 each.

“Each athlete and coach is responsible for raising $2,018 for the trip,” said Austin. “And we’ll do fundraisers and donations.”

The two women are crowd funding the expense with an online donation page.

They are both looking forward to representing Eastern North Carolina at the Special Olympics in July.

Rachel said the thing she is most excited about is “meeting other people and telling them about Carteret County, and share with them different events on how to practice and listen to their coaches and exercise better.”

Rachel will be one of more than four thousand athletes from all fifty states and Washington, D.C. to compete this Summer.

If you would like to donate to help get Rachel and her coach to the Special Olympics this Summer, you can go to https://www.firstgiving.com/fundraiser/rachel-murrell/2018teamnc.

